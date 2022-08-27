Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Down 93.2% in August

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 278,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,390. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.20). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Greenlane from $1.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Greenlane from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $505,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

