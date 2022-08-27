Growth DeFi One Day Trading Volume Hits $9,544.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00017397 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $9,544.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

