Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 1,045,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,401.5 days.
Gruma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Gruma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.90.
Gruma Company Profile
