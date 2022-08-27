Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 1,045,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,401.5 days.

Gruma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. Gruma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

