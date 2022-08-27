Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.95.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.