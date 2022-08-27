Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GGDVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.67. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. Guangdong Investment has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $2.6647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

