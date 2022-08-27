Guggenheim Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

