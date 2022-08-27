Guggenheim Lowers Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.00.
Shares of MSGE stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.60.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
