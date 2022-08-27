H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the July 31st total of 1,332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

H.I.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $15.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. H.I.S. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Get H.I.S. alerts:

H.I.S. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.