Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 478,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,307,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.