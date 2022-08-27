Hamster (HAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,371.00

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $81,371.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
