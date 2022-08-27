Hamster (HAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,371.00

Hamster (HAM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $81,371.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.