Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 87,990 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 205.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,990 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. 302,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,995. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

