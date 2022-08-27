Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,270 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,514. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $336.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.