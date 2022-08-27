Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 3,577 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 4,304,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

