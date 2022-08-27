Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 80.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $247,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

AGCO stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 398,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,700. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

