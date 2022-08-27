Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $10.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.99. 816,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

