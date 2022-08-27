Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,299 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after acquiring an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.19. 1,641,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.