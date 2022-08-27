Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 530 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Transactions at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. 13,515,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,940,525. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.