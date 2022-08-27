Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of HRBR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,406. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

About Harbor Diversified

(Get Rating)

See Also

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.