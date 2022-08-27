Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 41.7% in August

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of HRBR stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 39,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,406. Harbor Diversified has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
About Harbor Diversified
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.