Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.