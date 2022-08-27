Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Bertrand Loy Purchases 17,291 Shares of Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Bertrand Loy purchased 4,918 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.88.

On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy acquired 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $3,671.69.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

HBIO stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 646,211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 640.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128,839 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HBIO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

