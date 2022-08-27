Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 8,190 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

