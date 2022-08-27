Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

