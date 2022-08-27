Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 366 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $285.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.72. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.