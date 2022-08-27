Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 570.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.6 %

ATVI opened at $78.63 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.