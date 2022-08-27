Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $425,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.12. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

