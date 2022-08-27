Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $444,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

