Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dillard’s Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $301.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.03 and a 12 month high of $416.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.66. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.