Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 285.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 189,078 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $240.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day moving average of $242.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

