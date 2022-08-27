Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $250,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $147.71 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

