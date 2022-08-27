Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $361,000 Investment in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 788,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

