Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 57,652 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,652 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPeng Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.