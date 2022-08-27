Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 57,652 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,652 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 114.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

