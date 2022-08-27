Hashgard 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,924.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market cap of $367,365.07 and approximately $19,924.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

