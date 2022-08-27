Hathor (HTR) Market Cap Tops $27.86 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Hathor has a market cap of $27.86 million and $1.17 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,558,816 coins and its circulating supply is 235,613,816 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

