HC Wainwright Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $3.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Elys Game Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elys Game Technology
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
