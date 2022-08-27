HC Wainwright Trims Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Target Price to $3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of MIGI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
