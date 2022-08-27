HC Wainwright Trims Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Target Price to $3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of MIGI opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 19.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

