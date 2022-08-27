HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCMA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. HCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCMA. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 57.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 481,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in HCM Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

HCM Acquisition Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

