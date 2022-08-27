HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Rebecca Byam Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Rebecca Byam bought 7,596 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $15,799.68.

Shares of HCWB opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. HCW Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

