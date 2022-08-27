Hedget (HGET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $121,557.00

Hedget (HGET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hedget has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $121,557.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00128109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087266 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Hedget Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

