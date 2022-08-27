Hegic Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00087220 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.