Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $353,595.75 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70.
  • On Friday, August 19th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $252,836.64.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 202,083 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $511,269.99.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $935,513.04.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,173,906.45.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $602,889.12.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

Heliogen Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 932,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,181. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.