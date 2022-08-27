Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $353,595.75 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 222,055 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $564,019.70.

On Friday, August 19th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $252,836.64.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 202,083 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $511,269.99.

On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.

On Friday, August 12th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $935,513.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,173,906.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $602,889.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

Heliogen Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $2.25. 932,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,181. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $5,908,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

