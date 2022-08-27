Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.33 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.86). Approximately 233,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 373,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.86).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £132.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,193.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.