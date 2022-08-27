Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 353.0% in August

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 353.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 163,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $24.80.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.