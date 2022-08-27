Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 353.0% in August

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 353.0% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.34. 163,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $24.80.
