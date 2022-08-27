Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman Sells 12,000 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,686,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,945,968,000 after buying an additional 230,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,049,716,000 after purchasing an additional 469,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,321,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.92.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

