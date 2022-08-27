Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,467 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE HPE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.76. 16,798,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

