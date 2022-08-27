High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Down 76.1% in August

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the July 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Down 5.3 %

HITI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 94,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,188. The company has a market cap of $100.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.69. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.