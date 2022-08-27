High Voltage Price Up 26.4% Over Last Week (HVCO)

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One High Voltage coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. High Voltage has a market cap of $3,289.88 and $2.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Voltage has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 149.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage Coin Profile

HVCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling High Voltage

According to CryptoCompare, “High Voltage Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid designed to be a rare and efficient cryptocurrency. HVCO provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions to anyone in the world. “

