HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,571 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 81,371 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 944,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

