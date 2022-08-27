HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 63,133 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,133 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $35,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

