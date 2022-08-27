HighTower Advisors LLC Has $36.15 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 323.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,414,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $101.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.