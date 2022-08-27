HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,793,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

CMI opened at $222.50 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

