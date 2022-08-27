HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 7.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $44,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $168.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $192.32.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.